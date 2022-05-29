How to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Your UX/UI Design

(STL.News) When working with a UI design agency to put together your website project, it’s essential to consider the parameters by which the final product’s effectiveness can be evaluated. If you can gauge the effectiveness of a product when something is found to be wrong or flawed, you can avoid endless calls for improvement by introducing changes immediately. This process is better when clear indicators are present.

This article will focus on 5 KPIs (key performance factors, that can be utilized to check the UX/UI design’s effectiveness.

Profit

One of the primary ways to evaluate the effectiveness of a UX/UI design agency is to focus on whether or not it is generating money for the customer. The more thought-out and easier to use the design, the more profitable it will be.

While profits are an essential indicator, they should not be the main focus of such an evaluation. After all, the agencies that make a profit their primary motivation tend to lose sight of the product quality, causing it to suffer. Reducing project costs to generate a profit is never a good strategy because it hurts the overall design, so this should only happen when necessary.

ROI (Return On Investment)

ROI can be used to assess the UX/UI agency’s effectiveness after evaluating the full scope of metrics like user satisfaction with the design, simplicity of use, intuitiveness, repeat customer orders, and a financial KPI like profit. Then, the design data should be converted into key performance indicators.

So if profit is your KPI of choice here, you could evaluate specific parameters and what they convert to. For instance, how many visitors did the site have? How long did they spend trying to get what they needed in the area? Did the visits convert enough to save the company money or generate revenue?

Some online calculators can help automatically calculate indicators, but it’s important to note that their capabilities are limited. Therefore, it is better to track the indicators independently to calculate the ROI indicator and other related KPI parameters.

Conversion Rate

The most successful UI designs focus on putting the user first, aiming to solve their problems most efficiently. These are the same designs that tend to build the highest conversion rates. Unfortunately, while making conversions is the lifeblood of a business’s sustainability, overfocusing on it drives design agencies to impose purchases on users. This leads to far too bold an approach with too many call-to-action buttons and an excess of advertisements. All of these things are detrimental to the conversion rate, as such an explicit pushiness turns users off for sales.

Active Users

Three distinct KPI indicators record valuable data from the design, and they involve tracking the hourly, daily, and monthly users. Different types of products are better suited for each of these indicators.

Hourly Active Users : This is an indicator suitable for frequently used products, like mobile apps and social networks. A UI designer can use this indicator to estimate how many people use the product. Using quality control tools like WebVisor surveys, use the information to increase the product’s return on investment.

: This is an indicator suitable for frequently used products, like mobile apps and social networks. A UI designer can use this indicator to estimate how many people use the product. Using quality control tools like WebVisor surveys, use the information to increase the product’s return on investment. Daily Active Users : This is an indicator that helps to track the activity on sites that users access daily, such as online games, new portals, email apps, etc. By using this indicator, a designer can get a sense of which elements are convenient and preferred by users and those that may use some refining.

: This is an indicator that helps to track the activity on sites that users access daily, such as online games, new portals, email apps, etc. By using this indicator, a designer can get a sense of which elements are convenient and preferred by users and those that may use some refining. Monthly Active Users: This indicator is mainly used for SEO on sites that serve as references or information hubs. This is particularly effective for sites that users come back to regularly rather than those where they perform a single interaction. For the latter, daily or hourly KPIs are more suitable.

Profits Generated From Different Versions Of The Site

The best UI designers use this parameter to evaluate a redesign’s effectiveness. For example, during a redesign process, it is not often advantageous for a site to rip off the band-aid and go to an entirely new redesigned version of the site. While the initial connection may direct a user to such a site, some will prefer the familiarity of the old design or not approve of the new one.

If that is the case, there should be two versions of the site. The newer one offers a button that reads something along the lines of “return to the old design” and potentially a button added to the old design redirecting the users to the new version. This leaves the choice of which design to use for the users. For the designers, it is a good metric by which they can measure which version more users prefer and how they interact with the new layouts, elements, etc.

Conclusion

We have outlined the 5 KPIs that a design agency should use to gauge their design’s effectiveness. Of course, it is not recommended to apply all five at once. Instead, the process should be more gradual and systematic, using anywhere from one to three indicators. An assessment can then be conducted over a particular period to see which KPIs best serve to retrieve the design data that the agency needs.