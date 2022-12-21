How the year 2022 panned out for Indian investors in US stocks

A market’s health is best indicated by the number of initial public offerings (IPO) and the performance of said IPOs. It is not at all unexpected that the IPO market has not had a terrific year either.



As of December 5, there were 173 IPOs in the US stock market in 2022, a massive 82.3% decline compared to the same period in 2021, during which 980 companies made their public debut.

For any investor, portfolio diversification is crucial. For an Indian investor looking to invest in multinational corporations and cutting-edge technologies, US stocks are a fantastic choice.

The US market continues to be Indians’ go-to destination when investing abroad. You can own shares of the FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google — as well as other significant US corporations like Microsoft.

The market saw a bloodbath this year. The S&P 500 is down 19% YTD and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is down over 30%. The analysts are divided on when these will recover due to concerns about high-interest rates and a continued recession.

Many companies were not able to meet analysts’ expectations on quarterly earnings. However, this seems to not have trickled down to investors. Alphabet, Tesla, Microsoft, and Netflix have all witnessed a significant increase in buying interest from investors.

Due to a fixed fee involved in the remittance process, many investors prefer making lump-sum transfers and then investing it over time. However, those conscious of the depreciated rupee make smaller remittances to avoid paying a high price for the US dollar in these markets.

Information on Winvesta’s investment application shows an 80% increase in investors buying stocks, from approximately $10 million in 2021 to $18 million in 2022.



Indians are moving beyond just investing in single stocks. ETFs most definitely gained popularity among Indian investors. SQQQ – an ETF which is short the NASDAQ100 is among the top 5 securities



traded on the platform, showcasing a savvy investor who wants to protect his portfolio in falling markets.

While investing in US stocks provides a great opportunity for one to diversify their investment portfolio, there are some cautionary measures that will help with safe investing.

Investors should closely monitor a variety of indicators, including inflation, Fed Funds Rates, Treasury yields, and dollar strength, among others, for any signs that can restore optimistic emotions in the markets.

If you are investing in the US or elsewhere, do not forget about asset allocation and diversification. To synthesise your personalised investing position, news must be filtered, which involves employing asset allocation and diversification as effective tools to make sure your portfolio is geared toward your long-term goals.

Avoid attempting everything at once. Your chances of failing are considerable if you continuously alter your style to fit the most recent trends. Financial stability can be harmed by timing stocks and regularly switching investment strategies based on the newest craze.

Lastly, be cautious of false information. Before making an investment decision, carefully review everything several times if some news seems especially dramatic. Count on reputable sources — do not take financial influencers at their word.

The recovery of the largest economy in the world is dependent on a number of macroeconomic factors, including inflation and interest rate increases, making it difficult to say whether the worst is behind US stock prices.

