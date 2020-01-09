Homeworthy Rolls Out Statewide In Oregon to Make Selling A Home More Simple and Affordable

PORTLAND, ORE. (STL.News) – All-in-one homeselling platform Homeworthy has expanded statewide in Oregon, becoming the first service to offer every Oregonian homeowner the opportunity to sell their house direct-to-homebuyers with a flat listing fee of $4,995.

Homeowners in more than 354 cities and towns across Oregon can now hand over the heavy lifting of selling their home, from listing to closing, for a flat listing fee rather than the traditional 6% commission rate charged by real estate brokers. With the median home sale price in Oregon currently hovering around $347,000, home sellers can save $15,000-plus on average in using the Homeworthy service.

“We are excited to be providing all homeowners in Oregon the opportunity to make the overcomplicated home sales process easier and more affordable with the Homeworthy platform,” said Homeworthy founder and CEO Corey Walters. “While legacy home selling services such as Redfin have been using technology to improve the sales process for some time, main street homeowners in rural markets have often been left behind by this innovation. Homeworthy’s technology platform offers a more user-friendly option for medium-value homeowners across rural areas, not just those contemplating sales in hot or urban real estate markets.”

Using Homeworthy’s homeselling platform is easy for homeowners across Oregon. Those considering selling their home can sign up for a free home valuation at homeworthy.com by entering their address. If a homeowner decides to proceed with selling their home after the valuation they are paired with a Homeworthy real estate advisor who can communicate sale steps simply through text message and handles services such as house photography, marketing the listing, home showings and negotiation assistance from end-to-end.

Homeworthy’s Oregon expansion comes less than a year after its launch in Washington state. Homeowners using the Homeworthy platform in Washington have seen their homes listed three-times faster than those using traditional brokers who take 15 days on average to list a home. Furthermore, with Homeworthy, homes have sold 17% faster than the national 90 day-plus average.

“My wife and I read about Homeworthy while we were actively looking for a traditional real estate agent to represent us in selling our home,” said Jeff Johnson, a Homeworthy user. “What attracted us of course was the potential savings, but also their use of technology to speed up and maximize our profit in selling our home. Homeworthy exceeded our expectations and helped us get our home sold within 3 weeks of it being listed, for a price well above our bottom line!”

Homeworthy advisors offer 7-days-per-week support and video updates to keep home sellers in the loop on their listing’s progress. While Homeworthy’s platform is designed so that sellers and advisors typically never meet in person, clients enjoy on-demand communications through text, phone call, web messaging, or whatever their preferred method may be.

About Homeworthy

Headquartered in Vancouver, WA, Homeworthy is an all-in-one homeselling platform. It is on a mission to make the home sale simple and affordable for every homeowner across America. Its goal is to rethink the entire homeselling process from the ground up. The company leverages new technology to accomplish this, all while saving homeowners tens of thousands of dollars without sacrificing high-quality customer experience.