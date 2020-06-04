Henderson Heroin Trafficker Reginald Lamont Lewis Sentenced

(STL.News) – A Henderson man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for trafficking heroin in Vance County.

According to court documents, Reginald Lamont Lewis, 31, was involved in the distribution of heroin from February 2017 until December 2018. During that time, law enforcement investigated the drug trafficking activities of Lewis by conducting undercover purchases of narcotics; over 300 individual doses of heroin were purchased in total. The execution of a search warrant led to the seizure of approximately $25,600 in U.S. currency.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the Henderson Police Department; the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation; the Vance County Sheriff’s Office; and the Virginia State Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick J. Miller prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on our website. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:18-cr-00518-D-1.

