Head of Armed Forces warns Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt not to cut Defence spending ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement

THE head of the Armed Forces has warned Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak not to cut Defence spending ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement.

It came as the Defence Secretary hinted he could quit.

2Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said ‘continued investment’ in defence is neededCredit: BBC

2He has warned Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak not to cut Defence spending ahead of Thursday’s Autumn StatementCredit: simon walker/10 downing street

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said “continued investment” in defence is needed, adding the UK is living in both “serious” economic and security time.

He told the BBC: “We need continued investment.

“And that’s continued investment over the long term. When you look at the security aspect, these are long-term threats and they require long-term investment.

“These are incredibly serious times.

“They’re serious economic times, but they’re also serious security times with a war in Europe.

“Both of those have to be dealt with.

“For the ambition of the Government to be met, we need to maintain that investment, and the Defence Secretary has been very clear about that.

“I think the Government’s been very clear about its own ambition to respond to the threats that are out there and to have a stronger defence.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Chancellor has “a very difficult job” when asked if Jeremy Hunt is right to brand himself “Scrooge”.

Asked if he could quit if the MoD is squeezed, he added: ”Let’s see what is served up to me from the Chancellor.”