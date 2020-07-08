Hartford Man Robert Allen Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution and Firearm Possession Offenses

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Robert Allen,30, of Hartford, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden to fentanyl distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 23, 2019, Hartford Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Allen was driving on Woodland Street. A search of the car revealed a loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun and approximately 48 wax paper sleeves containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. The firearm had been reported stolen in Louisiana.

Allen’s criminal history includes state convictions for assault, firearm, drug, larceny and witness tampering offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A sentencing date is not scheduled.

Allen is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

This case has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Connecticut Violent Crime Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Gustafson.

This prosecution has been brought through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

