Harrison County man Timothy Allen Crowe sentenced for firearms charge

(STL.News) – Timothy Allen Crowe, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was sentenced today to two years’ probation, with the first 12 months on home confinement, for a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Crowe, age 57, pled guilty to one count of “False Statement in Connection with the Acquisition of a Firearm” in February 2020. Crowe, having been previously convicted of domestic battery, admitted to lying about his previous charges when trying to purchase a 9mm pistol in April 2018 in Marion County.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

