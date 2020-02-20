Harrisburg Man Flagg-Garrett Charged With Mail Thefts And Fraud

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Princeton Flagg-Garrett, age 28, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on February 19, 2020, by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and obstruction of correspondence charges.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Flagg-Garrett opened mail intended to be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service, took checks out of that mail, altered the payee and amounts on checks, and deposited those checks, resulting in unauthorized withdrawals from victims’ bank accounts. The total loss amount is over $8,700.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General (OIG). Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for bank fraud is 30 years in prison; for aggravated identity theft, 2 years in prison consecutive to the prison term imposed for the underlying fraud; and for obstructing correspondence, 5 years in prison. Each offense also carries a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE