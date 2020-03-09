Hanley Wood Announces Winners of the 2020 Most Innovative Products

WASHINGTON (STL.News) – Hanley Wood, the housing industry’s leading provider of rich data, backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, and the industry’s top advisors for residential real estate development and new home construction announces the winners of the 2020 Most Innovative Products (MIP) following the World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

The MIP awards highlight the year’s top products exhibited at the World of Concrete. Products are chosen based on the innovation it brings to the industry and winners are selected in three ways:

Expert’s Choice: Nominated by a panel of industry experts, many of whom serve on the World of Concrete Educational Advisory Board.

Editor’s Choice: Chosen by the editors of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION.

Industry’s Choice: Voted on by attendees of the World of Concrete and audience of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION.

For additional information and photos of the winners and other entries, visit http://www.concreteconstruction.net/topic/2020-most-innovative-products.

2020 MIP Award winners include:

Business Tools & Technology

Expert’s Choice: Kryton International Inc., Maturix Smart Concrete Sensors

Editor’s Choice: ExakTime Innovations, Learning Management System

Industry Choice: Wagner Meters, Rapid RH L6 Concrete Moisture Test

Concrete Construction Equipment

Expert’s Choice: Wacker Neuson, ACBe Battery-Powered Backpack Vibrator

Editor’s Choice: Allen, 2424 VLP – Versatile Light Paver

Industry Choice: Warrior Equipment, Samson WE-3543 Barbarian RC

Materials for Concrete Construction

Expert’s Choice: Hengelhoef Concrete Joints, E-slide watertight joint

Editor’s Choice: Euclid Chemical, Eucon Baracade WPT

Industry Choice: Alchemco, TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent

Surfaces & Decorative Equipment & Materials

Expert’s Choice: The Concrete Protector, Hydropolish

Editor’s Choice: Rust-Oleum, Concrete Saver® Hard Surface Primer

Industry Choice: Specialty Products, Inc., LPG Electronically-driven concrete raising cart

Production and Delivery Equipment

Industry’s Choice: Pathfinder Systems, TIGER’s Wireless Rack Crawler

Slab Tools/Equipment and Materials

Expert’s Choice: Marion Brush Mfg. Co., The Bullfrog Trac II M-Series

Editor’s Choice: Dragon Screed, DS-34 Telehandler Screed

Industry Choice: Ligchine, SpiderScreed

General Construction Tools & Equipment

Expert’s Choice: Milwaukee Tool, The MX FUEL™ Equipment System

Editor’s Choice: Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, Honeywell VeriShield™ Smart Hearing Solution

Industry Choice: Makinex Construction Products, Portable 23kw 480V Generator

Repair/Demolition Materials, Tools & Equipment

Expert’s Choice: CustomTech A Division of Custom Building Products, TechLevel™ WSF Fiber Reinforced Self-Leveling Underlayment

Editor’s Choice: Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, X-LOCK 18V EC Brushless Connected-Ready 4-1/2 In. Angle Grinder with No-Lock-On Paddle Switch

Industry Choice: Hilti, Cordless Breaker TE 500-A36

