Hanley Wood Announces Winners of the 2020 Most Innovative Products

WASHINGTON (STL.News) – Hanley Wood, the housing industry’s leading provider of rich data, backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, and the industry’s top advisors for residential real estate development and new home construction announces the winners of the 2020 Most Innovative Products (MIP) following the World of Concrete in Las Vegas.
The MIP awards highlight the year’s top products exhibited at the World of Concrete. Products are chosen based on the innovation it brings to the industry and winners are selected in three ways:
Expert’s Choice: Nominated by a panel of industry experts, many of whom serve on the World of Concrete Educational Advisory Board.
Editor’s Choice: Chosen by the editors of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION.
Industry’s Choice: Voted on by attendees of the World of Concrete and audience of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION.
For additional information and photos of the winners and other entries, visit http://www.concreteconstruction.net/topic/2020-most-innovative-products.
2020 MIP Award winners include:
Business Tools & Technology
Expert’s Choice: Kryton International Inc., Maturix Smart Concrete Sensors
Editor’s Choice: ExakTime Innovations, Learning Management System
Industry Choice: Wagner Meters, Rapid RH L6 Concrete Moisture Test
Concrete Construction Equipment
Expert’s Choice: Wacker Neuson, ACBe Battery-Powered Backpack Vibrator
Editor’s Choice: Allen, 2424 VLP – Versatile Light Paver
Industry Choice: Warrior Equipment, Samson WE-3543 Barbarian RC
Materials for Concrete Construction
Expert’s Choice: Hengelhoef Concrete Joints, E-slide watertight joint
Editor’s Choice: Euclid Chemical, Eucon Baracade WPT
Industry Choice: Alchemco, TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Agent
Surfaces & Decorative Equipment & Materials
Expert’s Choice: The Concrete Protector, Hydropolish
Editor’s Choice: Rust-Oleum, Concrete Saver® Hard Surface Primer
Industry Choice: Specialty Products, Inc., LPG Electronically-driven concrete raising cart
Production and Delivery Equipment
Industry’s Choice: Pathfinder Systems, TIGER’s Wireless Rack Crawler
Slab Tools/Equipment and Materials
Expert’s Choice: Marion Brush Mfg. Co., The Bullfrog Trac II M-Series
Editor’s Choice: Dragon Screed, DS-34 Telehandler Screed
Industry Choice: Ligchine, SpiderScreed
General Construction Tools & Equipment
Expert’s Choice: Milwaukee Tool, The MX FUEL™ Equipment System
Editor’s Choice: Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, Honeywell VeriShield™ Smart Hearing Solution
Industry Choice: Makinex Construction Products, Portable 23kw 480V Generator
Repair/Demolition Materials, Tools & Equipment
Expert’s Choice: CustomTech A Division of Custom Building Products, TechLevel™ WSF Fiber Reinforced Self-Leveling Underlayment
Editor’s Choice: Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, X-LOCK 18V EC Brushless Connected-Ready 4-1/2 In. Angle Grinder with No-Lock-On Paddle Switch
Industry Choice: Hilti, Cordless Breaker TE 500-A36
