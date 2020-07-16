Hammond Man Sonny Richards Sentenced To 110 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Sonny Richards, 26, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced by District Court Judge James T. Moody to 110 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release following his guilty plea to distribution of cocaine and to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to documents in the case, in July 2019, Mr. Richards distributed cocaine on two separate occasions in Hammond, Indiana. From August through September 2019 in Hammond, Richards also possessed three separate firearms, one of which was previously reported stolen, and all three of which were recovered by the ATF. In November 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Richards’ Hammond residence and recovered cocaine, marijuana, another firearm, and ammunition. Richards has prior felony convictions for dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

This case is the result of the investigative efforts of the ATF/HIDTA Task Force and the Hammond Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Northern District of Indiana Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin F. Wolff.

