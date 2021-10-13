Hamlin: Lance Labreck Sentenced for Importing Meth

Hamlin Man, Lance Labreck Sentenced to 10 Years for Importing Methamphetamine

BANGOR, MA (STL.News) A Hamlin man was sentenced today in federal court for importing methamphetamine into the United States from Canada, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Lance Labreck, 25, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Labreck pleaded guilty on January 12, 2021.

According to court records, on November 19, 2019, Labreck drove a snowmobile from the U.S. across the international border into Canada. Later that evening, he returned to the U.S. via snowmobile, carrying with him approximately 55 grams of pure methamphetamine he had obtained in Canada. When stopped by Border Patrol Agents, he admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and bringing it back over the international border into the U.S.

Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today