Halethorpe Business Owner in Critical Condition after Being Shot

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Yesterday, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant called 15 De Septembre in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road, 21227 for a call of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the owner of the location, an adult man, was shot in the upper body after confronting three suspects who forced their way into the rear of the location. Several witnesses at the location came to the aid of the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The suspects fled before police arrived.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation into this shooting. Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

