Guatemalan Man Sentenced for Illegally Reentering the U.S.

Guatemalan Man Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Reentering the United States After Being Deported

Has Prior Felony Conviction for Using Fraudulent Identification Documents

(STL.News) A man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced today to one year in federal prison.

Juan Raymundo-Perez, age 34, a citizen of Guatemala illegally present in the United States and residing in Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea on February 28, 2022, to one count of illegal reentry into the United States after having been deported.

In a plea agreement, Raymundo-Perez admitted he had previously been deported from the United States and illegally reentered the United States without the permission of the United States government. In June 2017, Raymundo-Perez was convicted in the Northern District of Iowa of using a fraudulent permanent resident card and a fraudulent Social Security card with numbers assigned to other people to illegally obtain employment in Dubuque.

Illegal aliens are not authorized to work in the United States. Raymundo-Perez was deported to Guatemala by immigration officials in July 2017. He claimed to have illegally re-entered the United States through Texas in April 2021.

On November 8, 2021, immigration officials learned Raymundo-Perez had illegally returned to the United States and found Raymundo-Perez at the Dubuque County Jail following his arrest on state charges. Further investigation by immigration officials showed that Raymundo-Perez again used a fraudulent permanent resident card and a fraudulent Social Security card with numbers assigned to other people to illegally obtain employment in Dubuque using an alias in April 2021.

Raymundo-Perez was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Raymundo-Perez was sentenced to imprisonment of 12 months and one day. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Raymundo-Perez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today