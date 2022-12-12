

GSK chooses West End for new HQ in a vote of confidence for London’s status as a science hubBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 17:06 EST, 12 December 2022 | Updated: 17:06 EST, 12 December 2022

GSK has chosen London’s West End for its headquarters, in a vote of confidence for the capital’s status as a science hub.The pharma giant will open its new base, located on the corner of New Oxford Street and Earnshaw Street in the centre of the capital, in 2024.The building, which is still under construction and scheduled for completion next year, forms part of plans by GSK to place itself closer to what it called ‘London’s Knowledge Quarter’ – an area of the city populated by universities such as University College London as well as other scientific and research organisations. London base: Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline will open its new base, located on the corner of New Oxford Street and Earnshaw Street in the centre of the capital, in 202The HQ will have space for around 3,000 staff, including GSK’s top brass, and will mark a significant shift to the heart of the capital from the firm’s existing base in Brentford, west London. GSK’s move will also be something of a homecoming as the group can trace its origins back to Plough Court Pharmacy, which was established in the City of London in 1715.’As a global biopharma company, we are proud to call London our home and look forward to the opportunities for even closer collaboration with the city’s world-class science, academic and healthcare institutions,’ said GSK boss Emma Walmsley.Plans for the business to leave its Brentford home were unveiled last year as part of the group’s turnaround strategy, which included the splitting off of its consumer healthcare business Haleon over the summer.Haleon is also working on the construction of a £120million head office in Weybridge, which is around 20 miles south-west of central London. GSK shares fell 0.9 per cent and Haleon’s stock gained 1 per cent.

