Grant County Man Robert Stanton Sexton Sentenced to 132 Months for Transporting Child Pornography

(STL.News) – A Cornith, Ky., man, Robert Stanton Sexton, 28, was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 132 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for transporting child pornography.

According to his guilty plea agreement, on October 3, 2018, Sexton admitted to using his Tumblr account to upload approximately seven video files depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Law enforcement interviewed Sexton at his home and he admitted to viewing, downloading, and transporting child pornography. Sexton further admitted that his cell phone contained child pornography, including approximately 20 nude images of a minor girl, with whom he had been exchanging text messages. He also admitted to sending nude images of himself to an additional minor girl, via text messages.

Sexton pleaded guilty in May 2020.

Under federal law, Sexton must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Homeland Security- Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI); and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by Homeland Security Investigations and Kentucky State Police. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Wade Napier.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.

