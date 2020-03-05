Grandview Man, Jorge Omar Hernandez Sentenced to 15 Years for Meth, Illegal Firearm

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Grandview, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Jorge Omar Hernandez, also known as “Little Mexico,” 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years and one month in federal prison without parole.

On April 11, 2019, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Hernandez admitted that he sold methamphetamine to an undercover federal agent on several occasions. Law enforcement apprehended a total of 833.9 grams of pure methamphetamine from Hernandez.

According to court documents, Hernandez concealed 108.9 grams of pure methamphetamine in a folded child’s diaper, which he sold to the undercover agent for $1,500, on Sept. 21, 2017. Hernandez met the undercover agent again on Sept. 28, 2017, and sold 201.5 grams of pure methamphetamine for $2,800. On Feb. 14, 2018, Hernandez sold the undercover agent 90.8 grams of pure methamphetamine for $1,200.

Hernandez agreed to meet again on Feb. 27, 2018, to sell a pound of methamphetamine. When Hernandez arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested. Agents searched his vehicle and found a plastic baggie that contained 432.7 grams of pure methamphetamine, a loaded Glock .40-caliber pistol, a loaded extended Glock magazine, a loaded shotgun magazine, and two cell phones.

RECOGNITION: This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Morgan. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Johnson County, Kan., Sheriff’s Department, the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department, and the Overland Park, Kan., Police Department.

