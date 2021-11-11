Colorado Governor Signs Executive Order

Governor Polis Signs Executive Order Ensuring Every Coloradan Can Get COVID-19 Booster

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action today to ensure every Coloradan can get the safe and effective COVID-19 booster shot in order to protect public health, reduce transmission, preserve hospital capacity, and alleviate the stress on health care workers from the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado.

“The health and safety of Coloradans has been my top priority throughout this global pandemic. We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers. Every Coloradans is now eligible to get the booster so they can protect themselves and their families,” said Governor Polis. “I was relieved to get the booster two weeks ago, and strongly encourage you to get it too.”

Gov. Polis signed another Executive Order declaring Colorado as high risk for exposure or transmission of COVID-19, making every Coloradan who is 18 years of age and older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligible for the safe and effective COVID-19 booster. The Governor continues to urge all Coloradans who are eligible and have not yet received any vaccine to get one immediately.

This is aligned with CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France’s statement earlier this week.