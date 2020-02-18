Governor Northam Celebrates 1,000th Virginia Values Veterans Employer

(STL.News) – Governor Ralph Northam visited the headquarters of Carahsoft Technology Corporation today, recognizing the company as the 1,000th employer to earn certification in the Virginia Values Veterans program. Carahsoft is one of the leading technology solution providers in the nation and has grown into a $5.6 billion company with more than 1,000 team members since its founding in 2004.

Virginia Values Veterans (V3) is a unique program designed to connect Virginia veterans to the civilian workforce. The Department of Veterans Services (DVS) administers the program, working with private and public companies, local and state government agencies, and colleges and universities throughout the Commonwealth to promote the recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of military veterans. Virginia was the first state to create and implement an official program dedicated to this mission.

“As a veteran, it’s important to me that Virginia welcomes and supports the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” said Governor Northam. “Veterans learn valuable leadership and other skills during their time in the military, and V3 helps connect them with companies that can benefit from their abilities and talents. I’m proud that V3 continues to grow, and I applaud Carahsoft for its commitment to hiring Virginia veterans.”

Governor Northam set a goal of 65,000 V3 hires by the end of his term. The V3 program has helped 28,400 Virginia veterans find employment since Governor Northam took office, and more than 59,000 since its launch in 2012. More than 1,100 employers throughout the Commonwealth are now V3 certified, and more than 700 additional employers are currently enrolled in the program’s training and certification process.

“Since our founding, Carahsoft has been honored to add veterans, guardsmen, reservists and military spouses to our team which now numbers more than 1,400,” said Carahsoft President Craig P. Abod. “Through the V3 program we will accelerate our efforts in this area, as service members play an essential role in building a competent and successful workforce to meet the needs of our public sector partners.”

Virginia is home to more than 700,000 veterans and has one of the largest percentages of veterans per capita in the United States. One in every 12 Virginians has worn the uniform of one of the armed forces. Virginia ranks 7th in total veteran population and 4th in veteran working-age population, even though the Commonwealth is the 12th largest state.

“Let me add my congratulations to Mr. Abod and the entire Carahsoft team on becoming the 1000th V3 certified employer,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “Carahsoft recognizes that our transitioning service members and veterans have the training and skills that this highly successful technology company needs to provide outstanding service to its clients.”

“We are all proud of the extraordinary success of the V3 program and its mission to educate and train employers throughout the Commonwealth about the value Virginia veterans bring to our workforce,” said Deputy DVS Commissioner Annie Walker. “It can’t be overemphasized that the reason for this success is the commitment of our V3 certified employers such as Carahsoft. We are grateful to Carahsoft for their leadership and commitment to hiring our veterans and their spouses.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE