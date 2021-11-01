Texas Governor Appoints Evan Young To Supreme Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced his appointment of Evan Young, a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to the Supreme Court of Texas. Young will replace Justice Eva Guzman on the bench, who resigned in June.

“Evan Young is a proven legal scholar and public servant, making him an ideal pick for the Supreme Court of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Evan’s extensive background in private practice and public service will be a fantastic addition to the bench, and I am confident that he will faithfully defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law for the people of Texas.”

Evan Young of Austin is a partner at the firm of Baker Botts LLP. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and served as Counsel to the Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). During his time at the DOJ, he spent nearly a year on detail to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, where he helped lead the U.S. government’s rule of law effort. Young is a former chair of the Texas Regional Office of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a member of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee, an elected member of the American Law Institute, and an adjunct professor at The University of Texas School of Law. He has served as a member of the Texas Judicial Council since 2017. Young received a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University and from Oxford University, where he was a British Marshall Scholar, and a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. He is married to Tobi Young and together they have one daughter, Romilly.