Gov. Ricketts Receives the “Spirit of America” Award from the National Grocers Association

(STL.News) – Recently, the National Grocers Association honored Governor Ricketts with the “Spirit of America Award” as a thank you for fighting against new taxes on items consumers use every day. Last year, Governor Ricketts took a stand against new taxes as the Legislature proposed taxing products such as food, pop, candy, and bottled water. Governor Ricketts said in April, “New taxes on food, pop, candy, and bottled water would hit working Nebraskans hard… As a matter of fairness, it’s not right to raise taxes on working families…”

