Gov. Ricketts Hosts “The Blacklist” Creator Jon Bokenkamp on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the seventeenth episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Jon Bokenkamp, the creator of the hit television show “The Blacklist.” During this episode, Jon discusses his work in Hollywood and his involvement in restoring the historic World Theatre in downtown Kearney.

Jon is a writer and producer who was born and raised in Kearney, Nebraska. He attended the University of Nebraska–Kearney for two years where he focused on journalism and art before graduating with honors from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. In 2013, he received the Hub Freedom Award, which salutes volunteerism and community service, for his work restoring the historic World Theatre in downtown Kearney.

Jon has written a number of films for actors such as Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Ethan Hawke, and Bruck Wills, but is best known as the creator and executive producer of NBC’s “The Blacklist.” He currently lives in Kearney with his family.

