Colorado: 5 to 11 Pfizer Vaccine Trial Participants

Gov. Polis Celebrates 5 to 11 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Participants, Provides Update on COVID

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Today on the west steps of the state capitol, Governor Jared Polis celebrated a group of Colorado children ages 5 to 11 who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials. Governor Polis was joined by Dr. Eric Simoes, Primary Investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“What an honor to celebrate some really heroic kids and parents who volunteered to try out the vaccine months ago to ensure that it was safe and effective for the rest of us. Thanks to their bravery, thousands of children across Colorado are now able to access the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. On behalf of a grateful state, I thank the scientists, researchers, and trial participants who brought this lifesaving vaccine to us,” said Governor Polis. “Now Colorado’s children have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and parents can have the much-deserved peace of mind that their children are protected from this virus. As kids across the state roll up their sleeves to get the vaccine, I urge my fellow parents and those who have put off getting protected to listen to the science and get the effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now authorized and widely available for kids ages 5 to 11. So far, Colorado has administered at least 11,049 doses to children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old with the goal of reaching 50% vaccinated in the 5 to 11-year-old age group by the end of January.

75 participants from the Pfizer trial for 5-11-year-olds at Children’s Hospital Colorado, the largest trial site in the country, joined Governor Polis today where they were presented certificates for their participation in helping get the effective COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids. Governor Polis also recognized the clinical research team at Children’s Hospital Colorado who dedicated their time and efforts to ensure the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids was thoroughly tested and deemed safe for children.

“To our trial participants, your contributions are the reason why children ages 5 to 11 can get their vaccine. I thank our researchers and senior management at Children’s Hospital Colorado as without them this wouldn’t happen,” said Dr. Eric Simoes, Primary Investigator of the Pfizer trial at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “As principal investigator of this site, one of the largest in the world, I believe in the science behind this vaccine. As a father, doctor and researcher I encourage everyone to get the vaccine.”

Governor Polis also provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado, noting that currently one out of every 48 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19 due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. Fewer than 120 ICU beds remain in the state right now and Colorado is seeing the lowest number of overall available beds than at any other point in the pandemic.

To help hospitals ease the strain on their capacity, Colorado launched five mobile buses last week that will distribute monoclonal therapy to those infected with COVID-19. This therapy helps to alleviate mild to moderate COVID-19 cases to prevent them from becoming so severe it requires hospitalization. Additionally, over 160 providers across the state are offering monoclonal therapy.

If you were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and think you might be eligible, you can talk with your primary care provider about getting a referral and visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/covid-19-treatments to find a treatment location near you.