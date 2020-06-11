Getting More Dollars To Local Governments Faster

(STL.News) – On May 27, Governor Ducey announced a plan to provide nearly $600 million in coronavirus relief and recovery dollars to local Arizona governments and nonprofits. The plan includes $441 million in direct, flexible funding to local cities, towns and counties that did not receive direct allocations from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The plan also includes $150 million for the Arizona Express Pay Program, a new program to expedite advanced funding requests through FEMA.

Arizona is getting more dollars to local governments faster compared to other states, whose process for distributing CARES Act dollars often involves burdensome application processes and fewer resources going to smaller cities.

When considering states’ total CARES Act allocations, 50% of Arizona’s funding is going to city and county governments, the highest percentage of any state in the country. This funding comes in addition to Arizona Express Pay dollars, which provides an advancement of funds to local governments, tribal communities, state agencies, nonprofit hospitals, nonprofit long-term care, skilled nursing and assisted living providers, school districts, charter school organizations, and fire districts that have incurred FEMA eligible costs for responding to COVID-19.

