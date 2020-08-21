Georgia Man Jemel Xavier Williams Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 19, 2020, Jemel Xavier Williams, age 37, of Macon, Georgia, was sentenced to 92 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for being a previously convicted felon in possession of firearms.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, on February 15, 2017, in Franklin County, Williams was found to be in possession of a Glock 19, 9mm and a Glock 36, .45 caliber firearms as a previously convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

