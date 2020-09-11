Georgia Governor Kemp, Toomey Urge Georgians to Get Tested Following Labor Day Weekend

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) On September 10th, Governor Brian P. Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), are asking all Georgians – especially those who may have participated in large gatherings over the Labor Day holiday weekend – to schedule a COVID-19 test at one of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s more than 180 testing locations.

“Last week, we traveled the state asking Georgians to follow public health guidance and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 over the Labor Day Weekend,” said Governor Kemp. “To prevent increased community spread following the holiday weekend, we are asking all Georgians who participated in gatherings, were not able to socially distance, or who may have been exposed to the virus to schedule a COVID-19 test. To stop the spread of COVID-19, Georgians must be part of the solution and not the problem, as we have said from the beginning. By scheduling a test and continuing to do Four Things for Fall, we can keep Georgia on the right track in the fight with COVID-19 and continue protecting lives and livelihoods.”

“Testing is a key component in our fight to stop COVID-19,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. “Governor Kemp and I are asking all Georgians who may be at risk of exposure to the virus after Labor Day to schedule a test at one of our testing sites throughout the state. I would also recommend that all Georgians go ahead and schedule a flu shot. These two steps can mitigate community spread and keep Georgians healthy as we continue on a positive trajectory with the virus.”