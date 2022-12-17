George Kleinman's tips for successful trading to amass solid returns

George Kleinman is the President of Commodity Resource Corp., a futures advisory and trading firm that helps individual traders as well as corporate hedgers. Kleinman has a track record of success in the commodity futures business that spans 30 years.A graduate of Ohio State, with an MBA from Hofstra University, Kleinman entered the commodity trading business with Merrill Lynch Commodities in 1979. He left Merrill to start his own trading firm, Commodity Resource Corp.Kleinman has been featured for his trading in national publications such as Fortune magazine, and has lectured extensively regarding his trading techniques. He is also the author of four books on commodities and futures trading.