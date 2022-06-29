Genaro Ramos Sentenced for Federal Firearms Violation

Albuquerque man, Genaro Ramos sentenced to five years in prison for federal firearms violation

Machinegun purchase leads to arrest, prosecution of gun trafficker

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced today that Genaro Ramos, 36, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a machinegun. Ramos pleaded guilty on March 30.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, in July 2021, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received information from a business owner who had been approached by Ramos about purchasing 200 Glock firearms that would be taken to Mexico. An ATF undercover agent then made contact with Ramos, who informed the agent that he was purchasing AK-type firearms and 9mm firearms.

In August 2021, the agent sent Ramos photos of two Glock firearms and two AK-type firearms, one of which was fully automatic. In his plea agreement, Ramos admitted that he intended to traffic the firearms to Mexico and knew that one of the firearms was a machinegun.

They agreed on a price of $2,600 and arranged to meet. On Aug. 24, 2021, Ramos met with undercover agents. Ramos inspected the firearms, paid the agents $2,600, and took possession of the firearms, including the machinegun. ATF agents arrested Ramos after he had taken possession of the firearms.

Assistant United States Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today