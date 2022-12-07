GameStop posts wider than expected loss as sales slow (update)

Justin Sullivan Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was not able to overcome earnings expectations for the third quarter. The video game retailer posted a $0.31 per share loss on $1.19B in sales for its fiscal third quarter, the latter reflecting an 8.5% year over year decline. Both figures fell short of consensus expectations that reflected a $0.28 loss per share and $1.35B in revenue. Software sales fell most sharply in the quarter, dropping from $434.5M in Q3 2021 to $352.1M in 2022. That decline, along with about a $43M slide in hardware sales, more than offset a modest rise in collectibles revenue. More positively, the company highlighted cost-savings efforts, which it credited for a reduction in SG&A expense from 34.1% in Q2 to 32.7% at the close of Q3. Inventory levels edged slightly lower from the prior year to $1.13B from $1.14B. Elsewhere, the company said “long-term debt remains limited to a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.” Crypto and NFT efforts were not explicitly mentioned in the earnings release. However, CEO Matt Furlong offered some color during an earnings presentation. “The Company has proactively minimized exposure to cryptocurrency risk throughout the year and does not currently hold a material balance of any token,” he said. “Although we continue to believe there is long-term potential for digital assets in the gaming world, we have not and will not risk meaningful stockholder capital in the space.” There company’s quickly dissolved partnership with defunct crypto exchange FTX was not touched upon during the call. The bankrupt firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried had inked a partnership with GameStop (GME) in September. By November 11, the two parties had already agreed to end their partnership as FTX collapsed. Shares of the Texas-based specialty retailer’s shares teetered between the red and black after hours as over 500K shares changed hands. The typically volatile stock moved between down about 2.5% to up 4%. Dig into the details of the print.