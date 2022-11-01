Gamestop NFT Marketplace Is Now Live on Immutable X, Market Features Web3 Games

After announcing the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace seven months ago, the American consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer, Gamestop, has officially launched the company’s NFT market on Immutable X. In addition to NFTs, Gamestop’s marketplace also features Web3 gaming with games like “Gods Unchained,” and the DC Comics NFT trading card game “Hro.”

Gamestop Reveals Immutable X-Powered NFT Marketplace

Gamestop’s (NYSE: GME) NFT marketplace nft.gamestop.com is now live, and connected to the Ethereum layer two (L2) scaling solution Immutable X. Unlike NFT marketplaces like Opensea, Looksrare, and Rarible, the Gamestop NFT market offers “100% gas-free and carbon-neutral minting and trading to users,” according to the website.

Alongside the gas-free experience, the newly launched Gamestop NFT market says users can buy, sell, and create NFTs with “high speeds.”

“Today’s launch of the Gamestop NFT Marketplace means that we can now provide access to millions of additional NFTs, more of the top Web3 games being developed today, while maintaining a best-in-class experience for players,” Robbie Ferguson, the president and co-founder of Immutable X explained during the announcement.

The news follows Gamestop’s partnership with the exchange FTX US, which aims to bring Gamestop customers to the FTX community and marketplaces in order to acquire crypto assets. Gamestop detailed that select retail stores will carry FTX brand gift cards and “Gamestop will be FTX’s preferred retail partner in the United States.”

The Gamestop NFT marketplace launch and FTX partnership also follow the company releasing its own Gamestop branded wallet at the end of May. When navigating the nft.gamestop.com market, the connect tab shows three wallet choices which include the Gamestop Wallet, Walletconnect, and Metamask.

As far as the Web3 games are concerned, the Gamestop NFT Marketplace features the trading card game “Gods Unchained,” the chess game “Immortal Game,” the mobile role-playing game (RPG) “Guild of Guardians,” the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) “Ember Swords,” the 8 and 16-bit game “Bitverse,” and the official DC Comics NFT trading card game “Hro.”

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, Editorial photo credit: 1take1shot / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.