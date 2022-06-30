Fresno: Margarita Aispuro Indicted for Selling Morphine

Former IRS Employee in Fresno, Margarita Aispuro-Camacho Indicted for Selling Morphine

Margarita Aispuro-Camacho, 46, of Fresno, was arrested today after a federal grand jury indicted her for illegally selling morphine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Aispuro-Camacho sold the morphine in May 2020. At the time of the sale, she worked as a clerk for the Internal Revenue Service.

This case is the product of an investigation by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration. TIGTA’s responsibilities include investigating misconduct by IRS employees. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Aispuro-Camacho faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and $1 million fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today