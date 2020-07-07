Four Kansas Lottery PlayOn Members Win $2,500 Cash

Topeka, KS (STL.News) The Kansas Lottery is giving back to its loyal players. Every quarter the Kansas Lottery holds a drawing to give PlayOn® members a chance to each win $2,500 in cash. Each quarter four lucky winners are drawn at random.

PlayOn members enter the drawing by redeeming 350 PlayOn points. Players can earn points by submitting tickets and engaging in PlayOn activities.

Below are the winners for the second quarterly drawing of 2020:

Karen Voth of Benedict

Debra Jones of Edwardsville

Amanda Morgan of Salina

Keely Kropf of Lenexa

There were a total of 240,022 entries submitted in the drawing. Entries for the second quarterly drawing were accepted from April 1, 2020, through June 30.

The deadline to enter for a chance to win $2,500 in the third quarterly drawing is 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2020.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE