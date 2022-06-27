Fort Pierre: James Cadwell Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation

Fort Pierre Man, James Cadwell Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation of a Child

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Fort Pierre, South Dakota, man convicted of Sexual Exploitation of a Child was sentenced on June 21, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

James Cadwell, age 40, was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison, followed by seven years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Cadwell was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 10, 2020. He pled guilty on March 3, 2022.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 26, 2020, in Pierre, South Dakota, when the minor victim was in Cadwell’s care. Cadwell knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced his minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of recording such conduct, and said recordings were produced by mobile phone and shared by computer.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Pierre Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Maher prosecuted the case.

Cadwell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today