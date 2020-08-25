Fort Lauderdale Man Andras Demjen Claims First $1 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Andras Demjen, 39, of Bonita Springs, claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.00.

Demjen purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 4520 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY JACKPOT Scratch-Off game launched in September 2018 and features more than $407.5 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million.  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Share
3 hours ago

Recent Posts

Georgia Governor Kemp Names 25 Appointments

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of twenty-five appointees…

31 seconds ago

Oregon Governor Kate Brown Statement on Retirement of Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton

Salem, OR (STL.News) Oregon Democratic Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the…

20 mins ago

SEC Charges Super Micro and Former CFO, Howard Hideshima in Connection with Accounting Violations

Washington DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Super Micro Computer, Inc., a…

47 mins ago

Texas Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas’ Response To Hurricane Laura

Texas Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas’ Response To Hurricane Laura, Adds 36 Counties To…

57 mins ago

Wisconsin Governor Appoints Nia Trammell, David Conway to the Dane County Circuit Court

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Wisconsin Governor Evers today announced two more appointments to the Dane County…

1 hour ago

Wisconsin Governor Evers Declares State of Emergency in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (STL.News) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #86 declaring a state…

1 hour ago