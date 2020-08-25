Fort Lauderdale Man Andras Demjen Claims First $1 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Andras Demjen, 39, of Bonita Springs, claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.00.
Demjen purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 4520 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 MONOPOLY JACKPOT Scratch-Off game launched in September 2018 and features more than $407.5 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.
