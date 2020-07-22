Former SCANA Executive to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Mail and Wire Fraud Tomorrow

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that Stephen A. Byrne, former Executive Vice President of SCANA, is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court tomorrow, July 23, to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse, 901 Richland Street, Columbia, in Courtroom 1, before Judge Mary G. Lewis.