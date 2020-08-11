Former Leader of Fitchburg Chapter of Latin Kings Marlon Rivera Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy Charges

(STL.News) – The former leader of the Fitchburg Chapter of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (“Latin Kings”) pleaded guilty today to racketeering conspiracy charges.

Marlon Rivera, a/k/a “King Pluto,” 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Dec. 2, 2020. Rivera was serving a related state sentence when he was charged in December 2019.

The Latin Kings are a violent gang comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the criminal organization. As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and is motivated by a desire to further its influence and to protect its turf from rival gangs.

In addition to his membership in the Latin Kings, Rivera is alleged to have founded the Devon Street Kings Chapter in Boston, and recently was the Inca, or leader, of the Fitchburg Chapter of the Latin Kings. Evidence developed during the course of the investigation included recordings of Rivera participating in meetings, discussing business of the enterprise, and possessing cocaine base with intent to distribute.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury issued an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Marlon Rivera is the sixth defendant to plead guilty in the case.

The RICO conspiracy charge provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; and Commissioner Carol Mici of the Massachusetts Department of Correction. Valuable assistance was also provided by the FBI North Shore Gang Task Force and the Bristol County and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip A. Mallard and Mark Grady of Lelling’s Criminal Division are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

