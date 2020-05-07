Former Florida State Hospital Employee Arrested for Abusing Disabled Adult

(STL.News) – Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office today arrested a former Northeast Florida State Hospital employee for abusing a disabled adult. Cami Leann Craig allegedly antagonized, sprayed a liquid chemical at, and then chased a disabled adult patient. While fleeing from Craig, the victim ran into a concrete wall causing injury to the victim’s head.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This incident is extremely concerning, and it is heartbreaking to imagine how scared the victim must have been to flee so abruptly from a caregiver. We trust these caregivers to take care of some of the most vulnerable Floridians and this violent behavior will not be tolerated by my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.”

Investigators with MFCU received information regarding the alleged abuse from the Florida Department of Children and Families, Adult Protective Services Program. Craig faces one count of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, and up to five years in Florida State Prison. The Attorney General’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office in the Eighth Judicial Circuit.

