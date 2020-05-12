Former Boyd County Deputy Sheriff Patrick Allen Adkins Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Violation

(STL.News) – A former Deputy Sheriff from Cattlesburg, Kentucky, Patrick Allen Adkins, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, before U.S. District Court Judge David L. Bunning, admitting that he violated the rights of a woman to be free from unwanted sexual conduct.

Adkins admitted that, in 2013, he used his position as Deputy Sheriff at the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department to request that a female victim perform sexual acts on him, in exchange for assisting her with retrieving property that she had reported as taken. According to the plea agreement, Adkins also directed her to destroy evidence of his conduct, to keep her from reporting his conduct to other law enforcement.

Adkins was indicted in June 2018. The indictment record for this case was previously sealed in public record.

“The conduct in this case was particularly despicable,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “The victim asked for the assistance of law enforcement; instead, she became the victim of abuse and her civil rights were violated. The defendant callously disregarded his oath to uphold the law and protect the public. Fortunately, his actions are not representative of the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers – individuals who serve with integrity, respect for the law, and compassion for victims. It is our hope that the defendant’s guilty plea and conviction can, in some way, mitigate the damage he has done.”

“The vast majority of law enforcement officers valiantly perform their duties. Officers like Adkins who act for their own self-interest do a disservice to all law enforcement and to the citizens of Kentucky,” said Special Agent in Charge James Robert Brown, Jr., FBI Louisville Field Office. “Police misconduct erodes public confidence and trust in law enforcement. For that reason, investigations into public corruption and the violation of civil rights are the FBI’s top criminal priorities. I hope Adkins’ guilty plea shows our commitment to honest law enforcement in the Commonwealth.”

“This type of conduct undermines the core values of law enforcement officers everywhere,” said Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police. “It smacks in the face of our oath of office to protect the weak against oppression and intimidation. I’m pleased that our investigative efforts contributed to placing this predator behind bars.”

United States Attorney Duncan, Special Agent in Charge Brown, KSP Commissioner Brewer, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Kentucky State Police. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Hydee Hawkins and Dmitriy Slavin.

Adkins is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14, 2020. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

