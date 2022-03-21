Entertainment

Florida Lottery – Lizbeth Chaparro Venegas Claims $1 Million

March 21, 2022
Maryam Shah

25-year-old Collier County Woman Claims $1 Million Prize From The Gold Rush Limited Scratch-off Game

TallahasseeFL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Lizbeth Chaparro Venegas, 25, of Immokalee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Chaparro Venegas purchased her winning ticket from Handy Food, located at 1812 Lake Trafford Road in Immokalee. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.