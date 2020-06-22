Florida Lottery: Jorge Mederos Claims $5 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jorge Mederos, 31, of Clewiston, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,562,000.00.

Mederos purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2724 Hillsboro Plaza in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, MONOPOLY JACKPOT, launched in September 2018, and features more than $407.5 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

