Florida Lottery: Joann Fink Claims Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Joann Fink, 55, of Ocala, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.00.

Fink purchased her winning ticket from Maricamp Qwik King Food Store, located at 4596 Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game, $2,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in August 2017 and features six top prizes of $2 million and over 6,000 prizes between $1,000 to $2 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.

