Florida Lottery – Jerrold Ott Wins $1 Million

Lee County Man Wins $1 Million Playing The New 500x The Cash Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jerrold Ott, 65, of North Fort Myers, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Ott purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1735 Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million – the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game – and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.