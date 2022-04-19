Florida Lottery – James Musselwhite Won $1 million prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that James Musselwhite, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

When asked if he had any big plans, Musselwhite shared that he had already traveled the world while serving in the United States Marine Corps. “I guess the only thing I really want now is a new golf cart,” he said. Musselwhite was joined by his family at Lottery Headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Musselwhite purchased his winning ticket from Circle A Food Place, located at 3637 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.