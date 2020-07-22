Florida Lottery: Jacksonville Man Anthony Clarke Wins $500,000 Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Anthony Clarke, 52, of Jacksonville, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the BREAK THE BANK BINGO Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Dunn Food Store, located at 10696 Biscayne Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The $5 game, BREAK THE BANK BINGO, launched in April and offers more than $41 million in cash prizes and over three million winning tickets! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2018-19.