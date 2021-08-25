Florida Lottery: Gilberto Rodriguez Won $1.75 million

August 25, 2021 Maryam Shah Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Gilberto Rodriguez Won $1.75 million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Gilberto Rodriguez, of Wellington, claimed the $1.75 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on July 24, 2021, at the West Palm Beach District Office.

Rodriguez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,367,994.41.  He purchased his jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 127 South State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach.  The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

About Maryam Shah 5255 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles