Florida Lottery: Gilberto Rodriguez Won $1.75 million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Gilberto Rodriguez, of Wellington, claimed the $1.75 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on July 24, 2021, at the West Palm Beach District Office.

Rodriguez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,367,994.41. He purchased his jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 127 South State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.