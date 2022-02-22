Florida Lottery – Evelyne Hamama Claims $1 Million

Israeli Woman Claims $1 Million Winning Powerball® Ticket In West Palm Beach

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Evelyne Hamama, 53, of Ramat Hasharon, Israel, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL® Draw game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Hamama purchased her $1 million winning POWERBALL ticket for the Saturday, January 22, 2022 drawing from Coconut Creek Shell, located at 6135 Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Wednesday, February 23, at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $45 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing. POWERBALL drawings are broadcast live, in high definition, from the Lottery’s state of the art draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Lottery’s website and official YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/floridalottery. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery’s website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.