Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/SB 196 – Florida Housing Finance Corporation
CS/CS/SB 596 – Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsels
CS/SB 598 – Public Records
CS/SB 606 – Boating Safety
CS/CS/SB 1614 – Public Records
CS/SB 1764 – Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Program
HB 357 – Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers
CS/HB 397 – Court Fiscal Administration
CS/CS/CS/HB 967 – Golf Course Best Management Practices Certification
HB 1431 – City of Apopka, Orange County
CS/HB 1475 – Cleanup of Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances
CS/HB 1493 – Alachua County