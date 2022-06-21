Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twelve Bills

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/SB 196 – Florida Housing Finance Corporation

CS/CS/SB 596 – Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsels

CS/SB 598 – Public Records

CS/SB 606 – Boating Safety

CS/CS/SB 1614 – Public Records

CS/SB 1764 – Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Program

HB 357 – Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers

CS/HB 397 – Court Fiscal Administration

CS/CS/CS/HB 967 – Golf Course Best Management Practices Certification

HB 1431 – City of Apopka, Orange County

CS/HB 1475 – Cleanup of Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances

CS/HB 1493 – Alachua County

To read the transmittal letters, click here and here .