Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints John Beamer to the Ninth Judicial Circuit

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Beamer to the Ninth Judicial Circuit. The Ninth Circuit encompasses Orange and Osceola Counties.

John Beamer

Beamer, 37, of Maitland, Florida, has been a trial attorney at the Law Offices of Sanabria and Marsh since 2015. He is married to Denise Beamer, a current Judge on the Ninth Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay State University and his law degree from Barry University School of Law. Beamer fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Dan Traver to the Fifth District Court of Appeal.