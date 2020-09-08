Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Harry Smith to the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Harry Smith to the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board.

Harry Smith

Smith, of Lake City, is the Vice President of Feed Operations for Central States Enterprises. An avid outdoorsman, his work revolves around businesses that need water to operate and grow. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

