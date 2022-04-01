Florida First Responders Will Receive $1,000 Bonuses

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces First Responders Will Receive $1,000 Bonuses for Second Year in a Row

WEST PALM BEACH, Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in Ponte Vedra Beach and West Palm Beach to announce that Florida first responders employed by local governments will receive $1,000 bonuses this year. This is the second consecutive year of bonuses for first responders including police officers, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters throughout the state. The bonuses are included in the 2022-23 budget passed by the Florida Legislature during the 2022 Legislative Session.

“Our first responders work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While other states turned their backs on law enforcement and first responders, Florida has continued to support them. These bonuses are a well-deserved recognition to our law enforcement and first responders for all they do for Florida.”

“Florida’s first responders are the tip of the spear when protecting our communities,” said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “Whether it’s policing our streets or responding to devastating hurricanes, tornadoes or tragedies like the Surfside condo collapse, I’ve seen firsthand the daily sacrifices they make to keep us safe. What our law enforcement and firefighters do is not just a job – it’s a calling – and thank God they answer that call. While other states turn a blind eye to the badge, we are proud to support these heroes. Thank you to Governor DeSantis for your nonstop support of Florida’s first responders.”

The Governor proposed the bonuses for first responders at an event in November 2021 ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session. This is the second year in a row that first responders across Florida cities and counties will receive $1,000 bonuses from the state.

The 2022-23 budget recently passed by the Legislature includes $125 million for these bonuses. This year was another banner year in support of our law enforcement officers and first responders. In addition to these bonuses for local government first responders, state law enforcement officers will be receiving a pay increase across the board. Further, Governor DeSantis proposed and the Legislature passed HB 3, a sweeping law enforcement recruitment and retention bill which will help bring the best and most talented officers to Florida.