Florida: Christopher Nunez Sentenced For Enticing Minors

27-Year-Old Florida Man, Christopher Nunez Sentenced To Over 26 Years In Prison For Enticing Minors In New York, Kentucky, And New Jersey To Engage In Sexual Activity

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that CHRISTOPHER NUNEZ was sentenced to 320 months in prison by United States District Judge Kenneth M. Karas for his enticement of three minors to engage in sexual activity. The sentencing today followed NUNEZ’s guilty plea on February 28, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Christopher Nunez’s conduct is the nightmare of any parent. Today’s sentencing illustrates that we will continue to use every tool available to law enforcement to prosecute and punish those who sexually exploit children.”

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in related court proceedings:

Between in or about early March 2021 up to and including on or about May 1, 2021, NUNEZ communicated online with a 15-year-old minor (“Victim-1”) and persuaded Victim-1 to meet NUNEZ in person to engage in sexual activities with him.

On or about April 30, 2021 and May 1, 2021, NUNEZ travelled to New York from Miami, Florida to meet with Victim-1 in person in Westchester County, New York to engage in sexual activity with her.

On or about May 2, 2021, CHRISTOPHER NUNEZ was charged in the Town of North Salem with Rape in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. On October 5, 2021, NUNEZ pled guilty to Rape in the Third Degree.

The federal investigation revealed that, prior to Nunez’s abuse of Victim-1, he abused a 12-year-old girl (“Victim-2”) in Laurel County, Kentucky. Nunez engaged in sexually explicit communications online with Victim-2 beginning in or about January 1, 2021, when she was in 6th grade and 11 years old.

During these communications, he persuaded Victim-2 to engage in sexually explicit activity, capture this activity in images and videos, and then transmit the photos and videos to Nunez. On March 6, 2021, Nunez travelled from his home in Florida to Laurel County, Kentucky, where he met Victim-2 in person and engaged in sexual activity with her.

The federal investigation also revealed that, in May and June of 2021, Nunez engaged in sexually explicit communications online with Victim-3, a 16-year-old in New Jersey. During these communications, Nunez persuaded Victim-3 to engage in sexually explicit activity, capture the activity in images and videos, and transmit the images and videos to Nunez.

On February 28, 2022, Nunez entered a guilty plea to a four-count federal Information, charging him with three counts of enticement, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2422(b) and one count of sexual exploitation, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251(a).

In addition to the prison term, NUNEZ, 27, was sentenced to a lifetime term of supervised release.

The prosecution is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant United States Attorney Marcia S. Cohen is in charge of the prosecution.

